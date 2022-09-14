Prayagraj, September 14: The police here on Wednesday attached three properties worth about Rs 16 crore of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad in Lucknow and Prayagraj, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said a team of the Prayagraj police in Lucknow attached a bungalow that is registered under the name of Ateeq Ahmad's wife. The property is spread over 800 sqm and is worth about Rs 8 crore. Yogi Adityanath Govt in UP Demolishes Rs 30 Crore Property of Former MP and Don Atiq Ahmad in Prayagraj.

The attachment was done with the help of the Lucknow police and magistrate, he said. Two plots in Kasari Masari under the Dhoomanganj police station area in Prayagraj were also attached. The cost of these plots is estimated to be Rs 8 crore, he said, adding that they are registered under Ahmad's name.

As many as 96 cases are registered against Ahmad, a history-sheeter, at Dhoomanganj police station. Pandey said efforts are on to identify other properties acquired by Ahmad. Necessary legal action will be taken once these properties have been identified.

Ahmad has been a five-time MLA from Prayagraj's City West seat. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Phulpur constituency in 2004 on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

