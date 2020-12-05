Lucknow, Dec 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh reported 1,940 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 5,53,012, while 23 more fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 7,900.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 22,245, of which 10,450 are in home isolation and 2,117 in private hospitals, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

He said 5,22,867 people have so far fully recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals, and the recovery rate of the state was 94.5 per cent.

Prasad said the case fatality rate of the state was just under 1.43 per cent.

A Health department bulletin said four deaths were reported from Lucknow, and two each from Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi and Sonebhadra among others.

As many as 256 new cases have been reported in Lucknow, 225 in Ghaziabad, 141 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 132 in Meerut and 114 in Varanasi, the bulletin said.

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday became the first state in the country to have conducted over two crore tests. On Friday, over 1.67 lakh tests were done, taking the total tally of examinations conducted to over 2.1 crore, the official said.

Prasad said in next two days, tests would be conducted on people working in beauty parlours, shops dealing in clothes and tailors keeping in mind the ongoing wedding season.

