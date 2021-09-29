Lucknow, Sep 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh recorded eight COVID-19 cases and one fatality due to the disease on Wednesday, taking the state's death toll to 22,892 and the infection tally to 17,09,800.

The single death was reported from Raebareli, an official statement issued here said.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 159, it added.

Twenty-three more patients have recovered from the disease, taking the tally of recoveries to 16,86,749, the statement noted.

Over 7.83 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far in the state, including more than two lakh on Tuesday, it added.

Over 10.55 crore coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the state, the statement said, adding that over 57 per cent of the eligible adult population has been given the first dose.

