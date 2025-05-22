Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): The beautification of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh continues as the administration carried out a demolition drive on Tuesday to revamp the infrastructure of the city.

The Sambhal administration is conducting this demolition drive to beautify the city and install statues of great personalities associated with Sambhal at the intersection points.

On Tuesday, The Executive Officer of Sambhal Municipal Council, Mani Bhushan Tiwari detailing the beautification plan with ANI, informed that the demolition drive to remove encroachment was carried out in view of administrations plan to install the statues of great personalities associated with the district.

The statue of Maharana Pratap will be installed at Chandausi Chauraha and the statue of Lord Parashuram and Ahilyabai Holkar will be installed at Shankar Chauraha and Manokamna Tiraha Park respectively, the officer informed.

"Efforts are underway to beautify Sambhal and the main intersections we have include Chandausi Chauraha, Shankar Chauraha and Manokamna Tiraha Park. We will install statues of great men associated with Sambhal at these three places, Work is going on to widen the roads so that we can install statues there. In view of this, this campaign and marking action is being carried out today, so that whoever has encroached on the public road, around the drains, we intend to widen the city as well as make it free from traffic jams by removing all those encroachments" Mani Bhushan Tiwari said.

Mani Bhushan Tiwari assured that all administration is taking actions as per rules.

He further said that the administration will further take action on the encroachment, "We will remove all these encroachments by giving time through notice to all those people who have made permanent encroachment and will move forward towards beautification of the city," he said.

"These roads come under PWD (Public Work Department) so PWD engineers are measuring the roads and taking action accordingly. They are removing the encroachments on roads which has caused multiple accidents and traffic jams," he added. (ANI)

