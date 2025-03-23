Sambhal, March 23: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday summoned the Jama Masjid Sadar chief and the Shahi Mosque Committee chief, Zafar Ali for questioning regarding the violence which broke out in the area a few months ago, Sambhal police officials said. Sambhal's Assistant Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra mentioned the summons according to sources.

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) had filed a chargesheet of over 4,000 pages in six of the 12 cases in the November 24 Sambhal violence that erupted during the ASI's examination of the Mughal-era mosque. The violence had resulted in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to several others, including officials and locals. According to the charge sheet, there were 159 total accused in the case. It also mentioned that the weapons recovered from the site of violence and other places were manufactured in the United Kingdom, USA, Germany, and Czechoslovakia. Sambhal Violence: UP Govt. Files Status Report in SC, Says Claims Made by Masjid Committee Are Misleading.

Since November of last year, no other incident of violence has been reported in the area, and police also maintained tight security amid the Holi celebrations by carrying out the flag marches. Officials and locals alike celebrated Holi peacefully, along with the Friday namaz for the Muslim community. The Jama Masjid was also covered with a tarpaulin sheet to ensure that no colours or vandalism happen to the mosque. Circle Officer Anuj Chowdhary had led a flag march along with other police personnel to ensure the law and order situation in the district before Holi. Sambhal Violence: Judicial Panel Records Statements of Officials, Eyewitnesses.

Other than police, paramilitary forces also conducted a flag march in Sambhal, whereas the administration is using drones for proper monitoring of the situation in the district. The act of whitewashing the Jama masjid, a regular affair was also done after a court order. Talking about the whitewashing on March 16, Zafar Ali stated that they will try to complete the whitewashing task as per the court orders. The Jama Masjid Sadar Chief stated that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has undertaken the work and appointed all labour.

Ali, while speaking to ANI said, "The whitewashing work has begun. Around 9-10 people are working. More people may be put to work if needed. We will try to complete the task as per the court orders. There are 9-10 people assigned by the ASI. Another 10-20 people may be called. The task has been undertaken by the ASI; all the labour has been appointed by them. The work will continue till 5 pm today."

