Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): As the festivities of Eid-ul-Fitr got underway in Sambhal, security has been significantly bolstered across the town, especially outside the Shahi Jama Masjid, one of the prominent sites for Eid prayers.

Security personnel have been stationed in large numbers to maintain law and order during the religious celebrations, ensuring the safety of thousands of people who have gathered for the special prayers marking the end of Ramzan.

The security arrangements include tight surveillance, with police officers monitoring the area, along with barricades set up to manage crowds and prevent any untoward incidents.

Local authorities have also implemented traffic diversions and security checks to facilitate smooth movement in and around the mosque.

This year's Eid celebrations come amid heightened concerns for public safety, and authorities have assured citizens that all necessary precautions are in place to ensure a peaceful and joyous occasion.

In addition to the measures around the mosque, police forces are on alert across the town to prevent any disruptions and to guarantee that the festivities are celebrated with harmony and tranquility.

Speaking on security arrangements for Eid, Sambhal SDM, Vandana Mishra, said, "The Nazam of Eid-Al-Fitr has been conducted peacefully. Now, the people are heading toward their houses. All the arrangements were made. There has been no trouble."

Violence broke out in Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid during a court-ordered survey of the mosque on November 24 last year, resulting in the death of four people.

Police have intensified security measures across the Delhi-NCR region to ensure a safe and peaceful celebration of Eid and Navratri.

With the festive season around the corner, the authorities are taking every step to maintain law and order.

Drone surveillance, increased foot patrols, routine night checks, and stringent picket checking and vehicle inspections are some of the measures being implemented to ensure public safety. Markets and parks are also constantly monitored to prevent criminal activities.

The police have adopted area domination strategies, focusing on vulnerable and sensitive areas and maintaining a visible presence across key locations. Teams are working around the clock to enforce security protocols and maintain public order.

Eid-ul-Fitr, the festival marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan, is being celebrated with joy and unity across India. The sighting of the moon has led to special prayers (Namaz) being offered at mosques, Eidgahs, and open grounds, with people from different parts of the country coming together to celebrate the occasion. (ANI)

