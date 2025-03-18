Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 18 (PTI) Shiv Sena activists staged a demonstration in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday, announcing a reward of five bighas of agricultural land for anyone who demolishes the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, said district president Bittu Sikheda.

Addressing the gathering, Sikheda declared that historical sites associated with Aurangzeb should be removed from the country, alleging that the Mughal ruler was responsible for atrocities against Hindus.

A memorandum demanding the removal of all places named after Aurangzeb was also sent to the Prime Minister.

A protest against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb triggered violence in Nagpur, during which several houses and vehicles were vandalized.

The demonstrations in Nagpur were part of several held across the state on Monday, calling for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb at Khultabad near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

