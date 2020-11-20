Allahabad, Nov 20 (PTI) At least five people died and several others were hospitalised after allegedly drinking spurious liquor in a village here on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Amliya village under Gangapar Phulpur Police Station in the district, according to police.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Sarvashreshtha Tripathi, told PTI that five people have died while others were admitted to Swarooprani Nehru Hospital as a precautionary measure.

He said that the district administration officials and police are identifying more people who drank the spurious liquor and they are being sent to the hospital.

