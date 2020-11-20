Honda 2 Wheelers India has officially launched the Repsol limited editions of its Hornet 2.0 motorcycle and Dio scooter. The bike is priced at Rs 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurgaon) while the Dio scooter costs Rs 69,757 (ex-showroom, Gurgaon). The two-wheeler manufacturer launched these special models to celebrate historic 800 Grand Prix victories. The machines of the Repsol Honda racing team inspired the graphics and design theme of these limited editions along vibrant orange wheel rims to accentuate the excitement of the racing fans in India. Honda H'Ness CB350 Motorcycle Launched in India; Bookings Open at Rs 5,000.

Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Limited Editions Launched in India (Photo Credits: Honda 2Wheelers India)

With a slight extra cost, the limited editions come sporty graphics that takes inspiration from Repsol Honda racing team along with orange-coloured alloy wheels. The company hasn't revealed any specific number of units that it would be selling under the Repsol limited edition.

The motorcycle comes powered by a 184cc PGM-FI HET engine, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected motor. The bike uses USD forks up front and preload-adjustable mono-shock at the rear. The bike comes equipped with petal-type disc brakes on both the ends with single-channel ABS. The highlights of the bike are Golden Upside Down (USD) front fork, engine stop switch and hazard switch, fully digital negative liquid crystal meter, an all-around LED headlamp with position lamp LED winkers and X-Shaped LED tail lamp, sporty split seat and more.

Honda Dio Repsol Limited Editions Launched in India (Photo Credits: Honda 2Wheelers India)

On the other hand, the Honda Dio Repsol Limited Edition is powered by a BS6 compliant 110cc PGM-FI HET engine with Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). The fuel-injected motor develops 7.65 bhp at 8,000rpm and 9 Nm at 4,750rpm.

The limited-edition Dio scooter comes with DC LED headlamp that extends the promise of great aesthetics with brighter visibility. The scooter is equipped with new features like telescopic suspension, engine start / stop switch, integrated dual function switch, external fuel lid, passing switch and side stand indicator with engine cut-off.

