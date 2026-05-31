India News | UP: Three Arrested in Connection with Murder of BJP Youth Leader in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): The police have arrested three accused in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth leader Shivam Singh in the Vibhutikhand police station area, officials said here on Saturday.

The arrests were made following a joint operation conducted by the Crime Branch, SWAT/Surveillance team, and the Vibhutikhand police.

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According to the police, Shivam Singh was brutally assaulted with stones on the night of May 25-26, sustaining critical injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment, following which a case of murder was registered.

Based on CCTV footage and technical evidence, the joint team apprehended three suspects identified as Shantanu alias Ankit Rawat, Honey Tiwari alias Vivek, and Vivek Singh. Acting on information provided by the accused during interrogation, the police also recovered the stone used in the crime.

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Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched to nab a fourth suspect, identified as Anuj Singh, a resident of Azamgarh district, who remained at large. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East, Lucknow Commissionerate, has announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for any information leading to his arrest.

"The police team has achieved a major success in solving the murder case of BJP youth leader Shivam Singh, which took place in the Vibhutikhand police station area. Through a coordinated effort by the Crime Branch, SWAT team, and local police, three accused, Shantanu, Honey Tiwari, and Vivek Singh, have been arrested. The weapon of offence, a stone, has also been recovered. One accused, Anuj Singh, is currently absconding, and the DCP East has declared a reward of Rs 25,000 for his arrest. Teams are actively tracking him down, and further legal proceedings are underway", Amol Murkut, ADCP, East, Lucknow said.

Further investigation into the case is underway, and police teams are conducting continuous raids to apprehend the absconding accused. (ANI)

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