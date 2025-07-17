Prayagraj, Jul 17 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday told the Allahabad High Court that it would be framing guidelines restraining police personnel from visiting properties under litigation without permission of the court and from directly contacting advocates representing parties in such matters.

The submission came during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging encroachments on a Gram Sabha land in a Jaunpur village, where the 90-year-old petitioner had accused local police officers of threatening him to withdraw the petition.

Also Read | India Successfully Test-Fires Short-Range Ballistic Missiles Prithvi-II and Agni-I From Odisha Coast, Say Defence Sources.

Petitioner's advocate had also alleged that his house was raided by the police.

Also Read | 'Arvind Kejriwal Used Government Funds to Buy Mobiles Costing Up to INR 1.63 Lakh', Claims Delhi Minister Ashish Sood.

On July 15, Jaunpur Superintendent of Police, in an affidavit, stated that two police officers had been suspended pending inquiry. Show-cause notices were also issued to other personnel involved, the court was told.

During the course of hearing, Justice J J Munir was apprised by Additional Advocate General Manish Goyal that the state government would require 10 days to formulate similar guidelines on a pan-state basis, applicable across all districts.

Accepting the request, the court granted 10 days to both the state government and the Jaunpur SP to file further affidavits.

The matter has now been fixed for hearing on July 28.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)