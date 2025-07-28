Chandauli (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) A man travelling in the Gurumukhi Express train with Rs 29.67 lakh cash was arrested by the GRP and RPF sleuths in Mughalsarai on Sunday evening, officials said.

Mafijul Sheikh, a resident of West Bengal's Birbhum district, was nabbed at the DDU junction after he could not produce any valid documents related to the huge amount of cash he was carrying, they said.

Sunil Singh, GRP station in-charge of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Railway Station, said he received information that a large amount of money was being taken to West Bengal by Gurumukhi Express.

Following this, he started a special surveillance at the station along with RPF and as soon as the train reached the platform, the team started searching, he said.

During this, a young man travelling in the general bogie of the train was found suspicious. Upon searching him, the officials found bundles of notes amounting to a total of Rs 29.67 lakh from the bag he was carrying, Singh said.

During questioning, Sheikh told officials that he had boarded the train from Moradabad and was taking the money to West Bengal.

Singh said that in the preliminary investigation it was revealed that the money recovered from the youth is part of a hawala transaction. It has been handed over to the Income Tax Department and further investigation is going on.

