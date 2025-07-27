New Delhi, July 27: An Air India Express flight on Sunday failed to take off from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad following a technical issue and subsequent watch hour limitations at the airport, an Air India Express Spokesperson said. The spokesperson said that the flight will depart once the airport is available for commercial operations in the morning. The airline has provided guests with options, including hotel accommodation, complimentary rescheduling, or cancellation with a full refund.

"One of our flights from Hindon is operating with a delay, as it could not take off following a technical issue and subsequent watch hour limitations at the airport. The flight will depart once the airport is available for commercial operations in the morning. We have provided guests with options including hotel accommodation, complimentary rescheduling, or cancellation with a full refund," the spokesperson added. Further details are awaited. Air India Express Flight IX375 Returns to Calicut Airport 2 Hours After Take-Off Due to Technical Fault in Aircraft’s Cabin AC.

On July 23, an Air India Express flight (IX375) from Kozhikode to Doha returned to its origin shortly after takeoff due to a technical issue. The flight took off at 9:17 AM and landed safely back at Calicut International Airport at 11:12 AM. The airline arranged an alternative aircraft and provided refreshments to passengers, and the flight departed later. According to the spokesperson, "One of our flights returned to Kohzikode, Kerala, after takeoff due to a technical issue. We arranged an alternative aircraft on a priority basis and provided the guests with refreshments during the delay, and the flight has since departed." Air India Plane Fire: AI 315 Hong Kong Flight Auxiliary Power Unit Erupts in Flames Shortly After Landing at Delhi Airport, Passengers and Crew Members Safe (See Pics).

Flight IX375, a Boeing 737-86N was scheduled to depart Kozhikode at 08:50 AM and arrive in Doha by 10:50 AM. The aircraft took off slightly behind schedule at 09:17 AM but was diverted back to Kozhikode shortly after departure. It was diverted to Calicut International Airport in Kozhikode, as per Flightradar24.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)