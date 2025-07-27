Haridwar, July 27: Following the tragic stampede near the Mansa Devi Temple in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Sunday morning, Mahant Ravindra Puri, President of the Mansa Devi Mandir Trust, announced that the temple trust will provide Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to those injured.

At least six people were killed and several others injured in the incident that occurred during a heavy rush of devotees, officials said. Speaking to ANI, Mahant Puri said the incident may have occurred after someone slipped on a less steep section of the temple stairs. Mansa Devi Temple Stampede: 6 Killed, Several Others Injured as Massive Crowd Triggers Chaos in Haridwar Shrine (Watch Videos).

Mansa Devi Temple Trust Announces INR 5 Lakh for Deceased

#WATCH | Haridwar, Uttarakhand: On Mansa Devi Temple stampede, Mahant Ravindra Puri, President of Mansa Devi Mandir Trust, says, "...6-7 people died, 1-2 are serious, and about 12-13 are injured... CM acknowledged the incident.. He announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the… pic.twitter.com/Np4cAIuUrl — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2025

"...6-7 people died, 1-2 are serious, and about 12-13 are injured... CM acknowledged the incident.. He announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased's family and Rs 50,000 for the injured families. After this, I spoke with the CM and decided to pay Rs 5 lakh from the Mansa Devi Temple Trust. We will also pay Rs 1 lakh for the injured and Rs 5 lakh for the deceased from our side... The incident occurred when a person's foot slipped on a less steep part of the ladder..." he said. Mansa Devi Temple Stampede Probe: Preliminary Investigation Reveals Electric Current Rumours Triggered Stampede, Says Haridwar SSP (Watch Videos).

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Speaking to reporters, CM Dhami said, "The injured are being treated. Some have been referred to AIIMS Rishikesh. Our priority is that they get good treatment and recover soon. A toll-free number has also been issued. Magisterial inquiry has been ordered and ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, also announced." He said, "Six people have died in this accident..."

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed her condolences at the loss of lives in the stampede this morning on the route to the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. In a post on X, President Murmu wrote, "The news of the death of many devotees in the stampede accident on the way to the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar is deeply painful." "I express my heartfelt condolences to all the grieving families. I pray that all the injured devotees recover quickly," the post read.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)