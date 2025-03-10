Bareilly (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with counterfeit currency worth Rs 51,400 in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said on Monday.

Based on a tip-off from the military intelligence unit in Lucknow (Bareilly division) a police team conducted a raid at Agaras Tiraha on Sorha Road arresting Mohammad Yameen and Anmol Gupta, Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said.

Also Read | PM Internship Scheme 2025: Know How To Apply Online at pminternship.mca.gov.in As March 12 Deadline Nears.

He said that 247 counterfeit notes of Rs 100 were seized from the possession of Yasmeen, while Gupta was arrested with 267 counterfeit notes of Rs 100.

A total of 514 counterfeit notes were seized along with mobile phones, PAN cards, and ATM cards, he added.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: 3 Miscreants Claiming To Be Associates of Jailed Criminal Nilesh Dhawale Alias ND Bhai Attack Couple in Wadgaon Budruk After Urinating in Front of Them, Arrested.

"The prime accused, the son of a former village head, managed to escape," Mishra said.

A case has been registered at Izzatnagar police station, and preliminary investigations reveal that the accused obtained the counterfeit currency from a supplier named 'Dumpi', the officer said.

"The two accused were presented before the court and sent to jail on Monday," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)