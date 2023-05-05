Bijnor (UP), May 5 (PTI) Police on Friday registered an FIR against 32 people, including a Congress candidate, based on a complaint by a BJP nominee over an incident of violence during voting for the Uttar Pradesh urban local body elections here.

Polling for the first of the two-phase elections was held across the state on Thursday.

Circle Officer (CO) of the Chandpur area Sarvam Singh said, "A violent scuffle broke out between the supporters of BJP candidate Vikas Gupta and Congress candidate Zeenat Pathan around 4 pm near the Basta Road on Thursday during polling for the urban local body elections."

On the basis of a complaint given by the BJP candidate, police have lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the law against 12 people, including Zeenat Pathan and her husband Sherbaz Pathan. The FIR also mentions 20 unidentified people.

"Based on video evidence, we have arrested one of the named accused, Naeem Pehalwan. The other accused will also be arrested as the investigation proceeds," the CO added.

