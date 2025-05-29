Sitapur (UP), May 29 (PTI) A newly constructed water tank under the Jal Jeevan Mission collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The incident took place in Chunka village of Mahmudabad area, though no casualties have been reported so far, police said.

According to locals, the tank had been supplying water to the village for the past two months and it was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 531.50 lakh, local sources said.

Its sudden collapse has triggered outrage among villagers, who alleged that substandard material was used in the construction.

Local BJP MLA from Mehmudabad, Asha Maurya, in a post on X said, “Information was received about the collapse of a water tank built in Chunka village of Mahmudabad. The concerned officials had already been informed about the substandard work done under Jal Shakti Mission.”

“The result of negligence in work due to collusion of water corporation officials and contractors was seen today. Please take strict punitive action against the lax related officers and contractors,” she added.

Angry villagers echoed similar concerns and demanded accountability. No formal statement had been issued by the local administration in this regard yet.

This is the second incident within a year in Sitapur district involving the collapse of a Jal Jeevan Mission water tank. Last year, a tank in Chitahala village of Maholi constituency collapsed during its trial run, leading to similar allegations of poor construction and negligence.

