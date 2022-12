Noida/Agra, Dec 28 (PTI) A woman was allegedly gang-raped on the Yamuna Expressway in Agra by three occupants of her shared taxi which she had boarded from Noida, police said Wednesday.

The accused later dropped the woman along the expressway under the Etmadpur police station area and fled the spot, a senior official said, adding that the incident took place on Tuesday night.

The three accused have been apprehended, said the Agra police, which launched a probe into the matter on Wednesday morning after the woman approached Etmadpur police station to report the case.

“The woman had boarded the shared taxi from Sector 37 in Noida around 8.30 pm on Tuesday. The taxi was going to Firozabad from Noida. The woman claimed that three occupants of the taxi raped her on the Yamuna Expressway and dropped her at Etmadpur, from where she took an autorickshaw to Firozabad,” Agra Police Commissioner Dr Preetinder Singh said.

“On Wednesday morning, the woman came to Etmadpur police station and filed a complaint after which an FIR was lodged before sending her for a medical examination,” Singh said.

The police commissioner said CCTV footage of toll plazas was analysed to track the taxi, a Maruti Eeco, which was used as the cab and it has been impounded.

“The three men who were involved in the case have also been apprehended. They are being interrogated and further legal proceedings are being carried out,” Singh added.

