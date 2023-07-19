Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Jul 19 (PTI) A woman here has complained to police that she was given triple talaq thrice in her 12 years of marriage and was subjected to 'nikah halala' with her brother-in-law, police said on Wednesday.

Nikah halala deals with the process in which a Muslim woman, who wants to re-marry her husband after divorce, has to first marry another person and get a divorce from him after the consummation.

Also Read | Delhi Floods: Swollen Yamuna Recedes but Trouble Mounts for Flood-Ravaged Slum Dwellers.

"We are investigating the claims made by the woman. An FIR will be lodged and appropriate action will be taken," Additional Superintendent of Police Nepal Singh said.

The woman alleged, in her complaint, that her husband gave her triple talaq two years into their marriage after demanding a dowry of Rs 1 lakh. He forced her to follow nikah halala with her brother-in-law and then remarried her.

Also Read | All Not Good in INDIA? Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Dismisses Speculation of Being Upset After Opposition Meet, Says He Wanted to Return to Rajgir.

She claimed she went through the same trauma in 2020 and on July 4 this year, she was yet again given triple talaq. When her parents intervened, her husband reiterated his demand of nikah halala and threatened them with dire consequences.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)