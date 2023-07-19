Patna, July 19: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday dismissed speculations that he was 'upset' after the Opposition meeting and said that he was not present in yesterday's press conference of the opposition meeting in Bengaluru because he wanted to return to Rajgir. Nitish Kumar said, "I am not angry about anything. I was not present at yesterday's press conference of the opposition meeting in Bengaluru because I wanted to return to Rajgir."

Speaking at the Opposition meeting of 26 parties in Bengaluru, Nitish Kumar said that everything was discussed in the meeting and when the right time will come, there is a possibility that more parties will join. "Everything was discussed in the meeting, everyone's suggestions came, and only after that something was announced. When the right time will come there is a possibility that more parties will join," he said.

Earlier, Janata Dal-United President Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' has said that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is an anchor of opposition unity and that the name ‘INDIA’ was decided for the alliance through consensus at the meeting of 26 opposition parties in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Referring to media reports that Nitish Kumar had raised questions about the choice of the name of the alliance of opposition parties, Singh said the JD-U leader did not have reservations.

"Nitish Kumar is the one who has brought the opposition together and a person who has brought everyone together can never be angry," Singh told reporters. Earlier reports said that Nitish Kumar had asked how opposition alliance could be named INDIA. They also said that Kumar later agreed to the name.

Notably, the Opposition with 26 parties came up with a name for the alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, announcing that it would be called the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA. The development came as top leaders of 26 Opposition parties from across the country met in Bengaluru on Tuesday to discuss a united strategy to take on the ruling NDA alliance at the Centre, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The two-day meeting of leaders of opposition parties concluded in Bengaluru on Tuesday. This was the second meeting of opposition parties and the third meeting will be held in Mumbai. Opposition parties have also decided to form an 11-member coordination committee.

