Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI): Ahead of comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi's show in Lucknow on Saturday Uttar Pradesh's State Women's Commission (SCW) has appealed to the state DGP to ensure that undignified words are not used for women.

Such shows if possible should be cancelled and not permitted in future, the commission said. The letter comes in the wake of a controversy surrounding the controversial remarks by social media influence Ranveer Allahabadia on the show 'India's Got Latent.'

In a letter dated February 14 written to DGP Prashant Kumar, the Vice President of Uttar Pradesh's State Women's Commission (SCW), Aparna Yadav, said that after watching his previous shows on YouTube channel, it was noted that Bassi had used indecent words during his shows.

She requested the DGP to ensure that in similar programmes of stand-up artists, indecent words and undignified comments are not made against women

Bassi is a stand-up comedian and a YouTuber. (ANI)

