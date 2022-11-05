Sultanpur, November 5: A 50-year-old deaf and dumb woman was allegedly raped by a youth in Lambhua area here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place around Friday midnight and the accused fled away after threatening to kill the woman, Lambhua police station in-charge Ashok Kumar Singh said. UP Shocker: Shopkeeper Brutally Thrashed by Rowdies After Dispute Over Parking Car Outside Shop in Gorakhpur, Police Launch Investigation (Watch Video).

On the basis of the victim's complaint, a case has been registered against the youth who is a resident of Narendrapur village in the district, he said. Video: Woman Thrashed Mercilessly With Sticks Over Petty Dispute in UP’s Firozabad.

The woman has been sent for medical examination and efforts are on to arrest the accused, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)