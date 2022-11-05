A video has gone viral on social media where a group of men can be seen attacking a woman. The men thrash the woman mercilessly with sticks in Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, the woman had objected to the abuse, and following this, the neighbours got angry and beat up the woman. The incident took place in Ghunpai village. Meanwhile, UP police have launched a probe into the matter.

