A video has come to light from UP’s Gorakhpur where a shopkeeper can be seen being assaulted by a group of violent over a quarrel about parking a car outside their shop in Gorakhpur. The shopkeeper can be seen being brutally assaulted by a mob who are trying to force themself into the shop. The shopkeeper can be seen fleeing away from the hands of the mob as he shuts himself inside the shop. The man can also be seen running and rescuing his brother from the hands of the mob as he himself bleeds. A man from the gang of rowdies can also be seen throwing an object toward the brothers in the video. After the video of incident went viral, the police took cognizance of the matter and informed that a case has been registered in at Pipiganj Police station. Video: Youth Celebrates Birthday on Road in Lucknow, Made to Clean Left-Over Dirt by Police

Watch Viral Video:

प्रकरण मे थाना पीपीगंज पर मु0अ0सं0 400/22 पंजीकृत कर, अन्य विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — Gorakhpur Police (@gorakhpurpolice) November 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)