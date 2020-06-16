India News | UP's Shamli Reports First COVID-19 Death

Muzaffarnagar, Jun 16 (PTI) A woman died of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, becoming the district's first fatality due to the disease, officials said on Tuesday.

The woman, a resident of Thana Bhawan area, died on Monday, they said.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Shamli rose to 49 as one more person tested positive for the contagious respiratory disease, according to the officials.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the district rose to 49 as a woman tested positive for the disease last evening, the officials said.

With this, there are 10 active cases in the district.

