India News | UP's Shamli Reports First COVID-19 Death

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 09:58 AM IST
Muzaffarnagar, Jun 16 (PTI) A woman died of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, becoming the district's first fatality due to the disease, officials said on Tuesday.

The woman, a resident of Thana Bhawan area, died on Monday, they said.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Shamli rose to 49 as one more person tested positive for the contagious respiratory disease, according to the officials.

A woman, who was admitted to Meerut medical college, died of COVID-19 on Monday. Hers is the first death due to the disease in Shamli, District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the district rose to 49 as a woman tested positive for the disease last evening, the officials said.

With this, there are 10 active cases in the district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

