Motorola One Fusion+ Launching Today at 12 Noon in India on Flipkart; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications

Lenovo owned smartphone manufacturer is all set to introduce the Motorola One Fusion+ smartphone in the Indian market. The company had recently launched the handset in Europe. Now the company confirmed the launch of Motorola One Fusion Plus in India by revealing a teaser on Flipkart as well as on Motorola's official Twitter Handle. The smartphone will be launched at 12 pm IST on Flipkart. Motorola One Fusion+ Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, the Motorola One Fusion Plus will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD with HDR10 certification, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 & a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730 chipset, the handset will be offered with 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB. For photography, the mobile phone will come equipped with a quad rear camera module featuring a 64MP main camera, an 8Mp ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5Mp macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor.

Get ready to experience powerhouse performance of #TheUltimateOne. The all-new Motorola One Fusion+ comes with Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 730G that gives you 20% faster performance and packs 6 GB RAM. Unveiling on 16th June on @Flipkart. https://t.co/fgR8Kc5pXR pic.twitter.com/TIGFTOx5zS — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 15, 2020

For clicking selfies and attending video calls, there will be a 16MP Pop-up camera. In addition to this, the smartphone will also be launched with a 5,000mAh battery with Turbopower charging, a rear fingerprint sensor, a dedicated Google Assistant button, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11, 3.5mm audio jack, dual 4G VoLTE & USB Type-C port.

Motorola One Fusion+ Android 10

64MP Quad Rear Camera

6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD Display

Snapdragon 730

6GB

128GB

5,000mAh

Approximately Rs 25,600

Coming to the pricing, the Motorola One Fusion+ is priced at EUR 299 (approximately Rs 25,600) for 6GB & 128GB configuration, so we might expect the smartphone's India price to be the same.

