New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday unveiled a new application portal for registration and filling up of application form online.

All applicants are required to fill up the application and upload their documents in the newly introduced portal afresh by using the website https://upsconline.nic.in, a statement issued by the UPSC said.

The old One Time Registration (OTR) module will not be applicable henceforth, it said.

The portal will help aspirants save time and avoid last minute rush in applying for different examinations conducted by the Commission, it added.

Detailed instructions are available on the home page as well as with all profiles/modules to guide the candidates for filling up the application and upload the documents.

"Applicants are strongly advised to use their Aadhaar Card as ID document in the universal application for easy, effortless and seamless verification and authentication of ID and other details after which it serves as a permanent and common record for all examinations," the statement said.

The new application portal is being launched with effect from May 28, 2025, it said, adding that applications for CDS Exam-II, 2025 and NDA & NA-II, 2025, scheduled to be notified on 28.05.2025, will be accepted through the new online application portal.

The online application portal has four parts, arranged in four separate cards at the home page, three of which namely, account creation, universal registration and common application form contains information which are common to all examinations and can be filled anytime by the candidates, the UPSC said.

The fourth part i.e. examination contains examination notices, examination application and application status.

Only examination specific information is to be filled up in this part by candidates during the time period allowed in the notification of an examination, the statement said.

"This arrangement will facilitate candidates to fill up the first three parts anytime and keep ready for applying to any UPSC examination whenever notified with updates as may be required, thereby saving time and avoiding last minute rush," it added.

The UPSC conducts a number of exams annually, including the prestigious civil services examination to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), besides a number of recruitment tests and interviews every year for induction to Group ‘A' and Group ‘B' posts of the central government.

