New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Various Urdu publications have devoted prominent space to the tragic news from Maharashtra's Bhandara district where at least 10 children died in a hospital fire incident.

Most newspapers also published reports of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeals to NRIs to promote "Made in India" products to boost the country's economy. The news of bird flu in seven states has also been carried out prominently.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper leads with news of 10 children who died after a fire broke out at a child care unit in Bhandara district of Mumbai. The publication also carried the news of coronavirus vaccination drive will start on January 16. And the news related to farmers that a petition has been filed in Supreme Court to remove the from the agitation also covered.

The publication highlighted the news of bird flu. It reports that the many cases of this flu have been reported in seven states of the country including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Kerala.

Hindustan Express: The newspaper displayed the news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeal to NRIs to go for "Made in India" product. It the report published from New Delhi, the paper said that PM Modi said that when NRIs use made in India products, others could easily trust these products and it will help to boost country's economy.

The publication also carried the news of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda launched Krishak Suraksha campaign for farmers of West Bengal.

The Inquilab: The publication leads with the tragic news of 10 children killed in a hospital fire in Bhandara. The news of coronavirus vaccination drive along the Twitter account of Donald Trump has been blocked has also been used on page one of the publication. (ANI)

