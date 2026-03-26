Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 26 (ANI): Adding an interesting layer to the upcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections in 2026, US-based prediction market platform 'Polymarket' has listed an event contract tracking the outcome of the polls. Polymarket is a US-based prediction market platform where users trade contracts tied to the outcome of real world events, including elections, policy decisions, sports and economic developments.

According to the contract data as of 1:30 pm on March 26, the incumbent Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is assigned a 78 per cent probability of returning to power. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) follows with odds of 15 per cent. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, is the third major contender on the platform with odds of 7 percent.

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Over the past week, the implied probability of a DMK victory has risen from 70 per cent to 78 per cent. During the same period, the odds for AIADMK and TVK have declined by 4 percentage points and 6 percentage points respectively. The contract does not explicitly account for the role of alliances among political parties contesting the elections and mentioned in the contract.

Compared to other categories of event contracts available on Polymarket, trading activity in the Tamil Nadu election market remains relatively limited. The contract has recorded a trading volume of approximately USD 166,000 (INR 1.4 Crores). Lower trading volumes typically indicate a thinner market, which may be less robust and more vulnerable to volatility or price manipulation.

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In August 2025, the Indian government banned real-money gaming (RMG) through the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act (PROGA), a ban that also includes prediction markets.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with TVK, attempting to turn the upcoming elections into a three-way contest. (ANI)

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