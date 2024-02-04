New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the use of technology in the judicial system will bring simplicity to the whole system.

Addressing the Valedictory Ceremony of CLEA-Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference (CAGSC-24) in the national capital on Sunday, the Union Home Minister also exhorted to make the entire justice system on three A's which he explained as-- Accessible, Affordable and Accountable.

"In today's time, it is very important to make the entire justice system on three A's i.e. accessible, affordable and accountable and for all these three we should make maximum use of technology. I believe this will bring a lot of simplicity," Shah said.

The Union Minister also said that the use of technology will have to be adopted in the entire process of justice in view of the cross-border challenges.

"The way the scenario is changing today, I believe that the judiciary will also have to change. In view of the cross-border challenges, the use of technology will have to be adopted in the entire process of justice. we cannot deliver justice in the 21st century with the laws of the 19th century. Now these three laws which were mentioned by the Solicitor General and the Law Minister, I would like to say that after the complete implementation of these three laws, India's criminal justice system will become the most modern criminal justice system in the world..." he added.

Shah attended the CLEA -Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference (CASGC) 2024 at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

The theme of the conference is "Cross-Border Challenges in Justice Delivery".

This conference aims to deliberate on important issues pertaining to law and justice like judicial transition and the ethical dimensions of legal practice; executive accountability; and revisiting modern-day legal education, among others, as per a release issued by the prime minister's office.

The event was also attended by President Droupadi Murmu.

Shah further emphasised that the Central government has given place to technology in the new criminal laws passed by Parliament.

"In the three new criminal justice system laws that have been brought in, we have given place to technology and along with it we have also given place to FSL. To promote evidence-based prosecution, we have made provision for a punishment of seven years and above in all the sections. In all, the visit of the Scientific Officer of FSL has been made mandatory. Before the law comes, we have already completed the entire infrastructure and human resource generation work by making FSL University," he said.

Shah further said that the country will be able to take the judiciary system forward as soon as the three new criminal laws are implemented.

"As soon as the law is implemented in the entire country we will be able to take this system forward from the very next day," he said. (ANI)

