New Delhi, February 4: Highlighting the importance of Vipassana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Vipassana is the path of "self-transformation through self-observation." While Vipassana held great relevance when it was introduced thousands of years ago, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the belief that it has become even more relevant in today's life as it has the power to resolve the current challenges of the world.

Addressing the birth centenary celebrations of Acharya S N Goenka through video conferencing, the PM said that because of Guruji's efforts, more than 80 countries of the world have understood the importance of meditation and adopted it. Government Working Towards Making Electricity Bills of Households to Zero, Says PM Narendra Modi in Assam’s Guwahati.

"Acharya Shri Goenka once again gave a global identity to Vipassana. Today India is giving new expansion to that resolution with full strength", the Prime Minister said as he recalled the support of more than 190 countries to India's proposal of celebrating International Yoga Day in the United Nations, thereby making it a part of life globally.

Even though it was India's ancestors who researched the processes of Vipassana yoga, the Prime Minister pointed out the irony where the next generations forgot its importance. "Vipassana, Meditation, Dharana, are often considered only as matters of renunciation and people but its role was forgotten", he added and praised eminent personalities like Acharya Goenka for their leadership. PM Modi in Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Dedicates, Lays Foundation Stone for Multiple Projects Worth Rs 11,600 Crore in Guwahati (Watch Video).

Quoting Guru ji the Prime Minister remarked, "A healthy life is a big responsibility of all of us towards ourselves". Highlighting the benefits of Vipassana, he said that practising Vipassana has become even more important in today's challenging times when the youth have become victims of stress due to work-life balance, prevailing lifestyle and other issues.

He emphasized Vipassana is a solution not just for them but also for the members of micro and nuclear families where elderly parents remain under a lot of stress. He also urged everyone to connect elderly people with such initiatives.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)