Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 222 development projects worth Rs 659 crore in Bahjoi, Sambhal district.

While addressing a large public gathering, he spoke on the preservation of Sambhal's religious heritage, historical injustices, and political opponents.

Describing Sambhal as a symbol of Hindu faith, CM Yogi targeted foreign invaders, Congress, and Samajwadi Party, warning that "those who sin with Sambhal will face severe punishment for their actions."

Yogi Adityanath exposed the historical truth of Sambhal and fiercely attacked the foreign invaders. He stated that there were once 68 pilgrimage sites, 19 holy wells, and parikrama routes in Sambhal, but "foreign barbaric invaders desecrated and destroyed our pilgrimage sites. All the wells and pilgrimage sites were seized. The 24 and 84 Kos Parikrama routes were obstructed. A despicable attempt was made to erase the truth."

Describing this injustice as a "despicable attempt," the Chief Minister stressed that his government will now take responsibility for renovating these 68 pilgrimage sites and 19 wells.

Giving the example of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, he said that just as she renovated the Kashi Vishwanath and Somnath temples, the pilgrimage sites of Sambhal will also be revived. CM Yogi emphasised that development is meaningful only when it is connected to heritage. This, he said, is not just the preservation of heritage but also a campaign to realize the golden dreams of the present and future.

The Chief Minister, while emphasizing the religious significance of Sambhal, stated that this place is a collective darshan sthal of both Hari (Vishnu) and Har (Shiva), where Kalki, the 10th incarnation of Lord Vishnu, will appear. Citing the Puranas, he mentioned that Sambhal is discussed in the Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran, Skanda Purana, and Vishnu Purana, and will be the center for Lord Kalki's incarnation in Kaliyug. CM Yogi noted that some might find this topic controversial, as individuals with a controversial background often perceive controversy in Hindu traditions.

However, he made it clear that this cannot be a subject of controversy. He specifically targeted those who try to make Hindu heritage controversial and warned that such malicious attempts would be crushed.

While referring to Kashi and Ayodhya, the Chief Minister listed his government's achievements and asked, "If Kashi and Ayodhya can be revived, then why not Sambhal?" He reiterated the government's commitment to the revival of Lord Kalki and Harihar Dham.

CM Yogi also targeted Congress and SP, stating, "Remember the sins SP and Congress have committed with Sambhal. Congress orchestrated mass murders here, and as its disciple, SP worked to protect the murderers. If the truth of the massacres that occurred post-independence had been revealed, their vote bank would have been at risk."

He added, "We are here not for vote bank politics, but for the protection of heritage. Those who seek to tarnish India and its essence will be taught such a lesson that future generations will remember whom they have clashed with."

The chief minister also took a strong stand against rioters and anarchist elements. He stated that during previous governments, riots, anarchy, and exploitation were rampant. Daughters were unsafe, and traders faced constant threats. But now, every resident of Uttar Pradesh is safe, not just the rioters. Mahakaal's effect is now evident, as he is transforming their speed into misery.

The Chief Minister asserted that the wrong intentions behind hiding the truth of Sambhal will be demolished. "Those who sin against Sambhal will be punished for their sins. Those who obstruct the development of Sambhal will have to pay the price. Those who desecrate the holy places of Sanatan Dharma will have to pay the price," he said.

Highlighting the achievements of his government, CM Yogi mentioned that 8.5 lakh jobs had been provided in the last eight years, including 60,200 recent police recruitments. He criticized the previous governments for nurturing a single mafia in each district, while his government is running the 'One District One Product' scheme.

He also highlighted initiatives such as providing housing, free rations, grants for daughters' marriages, and health facilities for the poor.

Referring to upcoming festivals, the Chief Minister noted Raksha Bandhan and Kakori Train Action Memorial Day on 9th August, Independence Day on 15th August, and Shri Krishna Janmashtami on 16th August. He urged people to hoist the tricolor in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call.

Yogi praised the people of Sambhal for enduring riots under adverse circumstances but never bowing down. He assured that the double-engine government is committed to the preservation and development of heritage.

The Chief Minister stated that the schemes inaugurated and the foundation stones laid today are just a small glimpse of the broader vision for Sambhal. He outlined the 222 projects worth Rs 659 crore, which include facilities for education, vocational training, drinking water, roads, Anganwadi centers, and composite schools.

The Chief Minister also performed the Annaprashan Sanskar (the first rice-eating ceremony) for newborn children and visited the exhibition at the venue. Additionally, he laid the foundation stone for the District Magistrate Office and Integrated Residential Buildings in Sambhal with due rituals. On the occasion, he also examined the archaeological objects discovered during excavations in Sambhal.

CM Yogi emphasized environmental protection by planting saplings in Sambhal. He inaugurated the Sambhal Samvad App and distributed cheques, house keys, and certificates to beneficiaries of various schemes, honoring them for their contributions. (ANI)

