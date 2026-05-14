India News | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Condolences over Lives Lost in UP Storm; Orders Immediate Release of Compensation

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed state officials to provide immediate assistance to victims of the recent storms and lightning. The Chief Minister has ordered the prompt release of compensation following reports of casualties and property damage over the last 24 hours.

According to a press release, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the damage caused by storms, rain, and lightning in Uttar Pradesh. In the past 24 hours, reports of loss of human lives, livestock loss, and damage to several houses have emerged from many districts of UP. Yogi directed officials to immediately visit the affected sites and provide assistance to the victims, release compensation and instructed districts to provide updates on the situation every 3 hours.

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According to the press release, information regarding loss of human lives, livestock loss, and crop damage has come from 19 districts, including Barabanki, Bahraich, Kanpur Dehat, Basti, Sambhal, Hardoi, and Unnao. A large number of houses have also been damaged due to the bad weather. CM Yogi has expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

The CM has instructed District Magistrates and concerned officials to immediately visit the sites and complete the survey at the earliest so that compensation can be released in coordination with the concerned departments.

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He has further asked all District Magistrates to prioritise relief work. He also directed that compensation disbursal, rescue operations, and other related work should be updated on social media. All districts have also been instructed to send updates on the situation every 3 hours, the press release said.

On the other hand, on Tuesday, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh, launched two advanced weather forecasting systems developed under the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), aimed at providing hyper-local, AI-enabled and impact-based weather services across the country.

The newly launched systems include India Meteorological Department's (IMD) first Artificial Intelligence-enabled "Forecast of Monsoon Advance over Different Parts of the Country" and a "High Spatial Resolution Rainfall Forecast for Uttar Pradesh" as a pilot service.

The products have been jointly developed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, and the National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF).

According to the Ministry, the AI-enabled monsoon forecasting system will provide probabilistic forecasts of monsoon progression every Wednesday up to four weeks in advance. The service has been designed to support farmers across 16 states and more than 3,000 sub-districts through the dissemination network of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.

The second product -- a high spatial resolution rainfall forecast system for Uttar Pradesh -- has been developed as a pilot initiative to generate rainfall forecasts at 1-km spatial resolution up to 10 days in advance.

Officials said the system integrates data from Automatic Rain Gauges, Automatic Weather Stations, Doppler Weather Radars and satellite-based rainfall datasets using AI-driven downscaling techniques.

"Changing climate patterns and increasing extreme weather events have made precise and timely forecasting more important than ever before," he said.

The Minister added that weather advisories and early warnings are now being disseminated through mobile applications, SMS alerts, WhatsApp, Kisan portals, television and other digital platforms to improve public outreach and last-mile connectivity. (ANI)

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