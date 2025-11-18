Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, exemplifying civic responsibility and democratic awareness, completed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of the voter list on Tuesday in the meeting room of the Gorakhnath Temple.

The Chief Minister is registered as a voter at booth number 223 of the Girls Primary School polling station located near the Jhulelal Temple in the Gorakhpur City Assembly constituency, according to a release.

To ensure a more accurate, updated, and transparent voter list, the Election Commission of India has launched the SIR process from October 25 and it will continue until February 7, 2026. 12 states and union territories, including Uttar Pradesh, are involved in this process.

The states and UTs included in this phase are Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.

As part of this process, a BLO visited the Gorakhnath Temple on Tuesday and provided the Chief Minister with the SIR form, which he duly filled out and returned.

The SIR drive aims to ensure the accuracy and authenticity of the voter list and to safeguard the proper exercise of voting rights guaranteed under Article 326 of the Constitution. The Chief Minister's personal involvement underscores that maintaining an accurate voter list is not merely an administrative task but a shared responsibility and right of every citizen. Such efforts enhance voter awareness and make democracy more participatory, the release stated.

District Magistrate Deepak Meena, Tehsildar Sadar Gyan Pratap Singh, BJP Mahanagar Coordinator Rajesh Gupta, Municipal Corporation Board Vice Chairman and Councillor Pawan Tripathi, and GDA Board Member Durgesh Bajaj were present on the occasion.

The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objections period from December 9 to January 8, 2026. The final electoral rolls will be published on February 7, 2026. (ANI)

