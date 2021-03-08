Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Hitesh Chandra Awasthi has expressed displeasure for not receiving information about the exact number of policemen who had succumbed to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

In a letter to all the UP superintendents of police and police commissioners, Awasthi said, "It seems that the district in-charges are not taking any personal interest in the matter, due to which the families of the deceased policemen are not getting the funds."

"Strict action will be taken if there will be any variation in the information," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)