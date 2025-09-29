Lucknow, September 29: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday said UP has become one of India's growth engines and can no longer be called a 'bimaru' state during a virtual dialogue with all mayors on 'Developed UP-2047'. The chief minister said that before 2017, investors avoided the state due to poor roads and a lack of security, but today, the state boasts a network of highways and strong connectivity to every district, attracting investments.

During the 'Developed UP-2047', Chief Minister Yogi said, "...You have heard from all mayors how they have raised earnings of their respective municipal corporations. There are possibilities beyond this...Eight years ago, UP's GDP was Rs 12 lakh 75,000 crore, and we plan to take it to Rs 36 lakh crore by the end of this financial year...No one used to come to invest in UP before 2017 because there were no good roads, and there was lack of secure atmosphere in the state. Today, we have network of highways, good connectivity with other states and ensure two or four-lane highway connectivity to every district headquarter." Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Vows To End ‘Love Jehad’, Give Bareilly-Style Thrashing To Trouble-Makers (Watch Videos).

The Chief Minister said over two crore jobs have been created under the One District One Product program, and 8.5 lakh government jobs have been provided so far. ‘Will Be Beaten Up Like in Bareilly’: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Miscreants Against Anarchy (Watch Videos).

"UP has the country's first inland waterway connectivity from Varanasi to Haldia...A state which did not get investments is today getting proposals of Rs 45 lakh crore investments...More than 2 crore people have got employment due to One District One Product program...Till now, we have given 8.5 lakh govt jobs in the state...It is the same state but the will towards development of the state has brought transformation..Today, Ayodhya and Kashi, Mathura and Vrindavan have changed...Today, no one can call Uttar Pradesh a 'bimaru' state, instead it is one of the growth engines of India," CM Yogi said.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)