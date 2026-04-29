India News | Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi Offers Prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), April 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Wednesday, offering prayers and performing darshan during his visit to the city.

A massive crowd gathered at Lahurabir crossing in Varanasi to welcome PM Modi, who is scheduled to hold a mega roadshow in the city.

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Further, the area showed enthusiastic supporters lining the streets, eager to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister as he arrived in his parliamentary constituency.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MLA Ravindra Jaiswal said that every visit by the Prime Minister brings new development initiatives for the city.

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"Whenever PM Modi comes to Kashi, he announces new inaugurations before leaving... Today, he is going to seek (Kashi Vishwanath) Baba's blessings... Today, the news spread that he is coming, and the people of Varanasi could not stop themselves and thronged the road to get a glimpse and greet him," Jaiswal said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will inaugurate the 594-km-long Ganga Expressway at Meerut today.

The six-lane greenfield corridor, which is expandable to eight lanes, was built at Rs 36,230 crore. The expressway traverses 12 districts such as Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj. The project is designed to provide seamless high-speed connectivity across the western, central, and eastern regions of the state.

Meerut District Magistrate and Collector Vijay Kumar Singh on Tuesday told ANI that there is significant public enthusiasm regarding the Ganga Expressway, noting that it will drastically improve connectivity to Prayagraj and the state capital, Lucknow.

"The Prime Minister's main program for the Ganga Expressway is scheduled for Hardoi district tomorrow...People are very happy that this expressway will improve connectivity not only between Prayagraj but also the capital Lucknow, saving them about two hours. As far as the trial run of the expressway is concerned, the riding quality and other aspects of our district are excellent. This government has built a world-standard road, and people are very happy with this government's work..." Singh said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)