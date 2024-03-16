Lucknow, Mar 16 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party on Saturday announced the names of six more Lok Sabha candidates from Uttar Pradesh.

This is the fifth list of nominees of the party for the parliamentary elections.

They are Dharmendra Yadav (Azamgarh), Mahendra Kumar (Gautam Buddh Nagar), Manoj Kumar Rajvanshi (Misrikh), Bheem Nishad (Sultanpur), Jitendra Dohare (Etawah) and Narayan Das Ahirwar (Jalaun), the SP said in a post on X.

