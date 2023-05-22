Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government and the Gyeongsangbuk-do province of the Republic of Korea on Monday signed a slew of Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) for strengthening educational, economic and cultural relations between both the provinces.

A high-level delegation led by Lee Cheolwoo, Governor of Gyeongsangbuk-do province of the Republic of Korea (South Korea) reached Uttar Pradesh for the MoU signing ceremony which was held in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

On behalf of the Uttar Pradesh Government, the MoU was signed by Manoj Kumar Singh, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner while Lee Youngseok, Director General, Bureau of Economic and Industrial Affairs, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, represented the Korean side.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the MoU signed between the Gyeongsangbuk-do province of South Korea and Uttar Pradesh is an important step towards enhancing bilateral cooperation. The exchange of expertise in various fields and the promotion of mutual investment will contribute to the prosperity and progress of the two regions.

Welcoming the guests from South Korea, Chief Minister Yogi said, "The dates of Independence Day of both countries are the same. Today India is celebrating the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The relations between India and South Korea are old as both are members of the G-20".

He further added that two thousand years ago, Ayodhya's princess Shriratna was married to King Suro of Jimgwan, who travelled to South Korea by water route and was known as Heo Hwang. The symbol of the Jimgawan kingdom is the twin fish which is found in several historical monuments in the Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh, including Ayodhya.

The Chief Minister informed that the foundation of the Queen Ho Memorial Park in Ayodhya was laid on November 6, 2018, in the presence of the first lady of South Korea, Kim Jung Sook and that its construction has been completed.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the UN, the Chief Minister said that many countries of the world have given war to humanity but Buddhist followers have deep respect for India. All the important places like Sarnath, Shravasti, Kushinagar, Kapilvastu, Sankisa, and Kaushambi associated with Lord Buddha are in Uttar Pradesh.

He added that the International Airport has become operational in Kushinagar under the Buddhist Circuit, boosting investment and employment opportunities in this sector. Soon Shravasti will be connected with air service.

CM Yogi said that the world's renowned electronic companies including Samsung and LG are considered to be born in South Korea's GB province. Similarly, Uttar Pradesh is the largest consumer centre with a population of 250 million and is endowed with fertile Gangetic plains and abundant natural resources. Today UP is moving fast towards becoming a one trillion dollar economy, he added further.

Speaking on the occasion, Lee Cheolwoo, Governor of Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and expressed commitment to strengthening ties between Gyeongsangbuk-do and Uttar Pradesh. At the end of the program, Chief Minister Yogi hosted a dinner in honour of the South Korean guests. (ANI)

