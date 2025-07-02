Rudraprayag, Jul 2 (PTI) The body of another victim of the bus accident in Uttarakhand was retrieved on Wednesday, six days after the 31-seater bus taking devotees to Badrinath fell into the Alaknanda river at Gholtir.

Another body has been recovered from the Srinagar Dam area at Kirtinagar in the Tehri district more than 50 km from the accident site, District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Sigh Rajwar said.

The victim was identified by her family members as Mayuri Soni (24), a resident of Surat in Gujarat, he said.

The recovery takes the death toll in the bus accident to seven. Five people are still missing for whom the search operation continues, Rajwar said.

The accident occurred on June 26 when the bus taking pilgrims from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh fell into the Alaknanda river near Gholtir between Rudraprayag and Gauchar.

District administration, police, NDRF, DDRF, and SDRF personnel are continuously engaged in rescue and search operations, he said.

