Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Crime Branch-CID is moving quickly in the Loni Urban Multi State Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society Ltd (LUCC) scam, taking steps including arrests, property seizures, and coordination with the Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate.

Eight cases have been registered against the Loni Urban Credit Society across multiple districts.

As per Uttarakhand Police officials, "CB-CID Dehradun is taking swift action in the LUCC scam and proceedings are going on from arrest to property seizure in the cases registered in Uttarakhand. Tightening the noose on The Loni Urban Credit Society, multi-level legal steps have been taken to return the money of investors."

According to police, "Look Out Circular (LOC) and Blue Corner Notice have been issued against the accused and the concerned passport officer has been contacted for information about the passports and other documents of the accused."

The police headquarters informed that the necessary documents regarding the charges related to LUCC have been made available to the Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate (ED), and they have been informed of legal action.

The police said, "In the course of proceedings against the cases registered in various districts against The Loni Urban Multi State Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society Ltd (LUCC), at present a total of eight cases have been registered against LUCC in various districts of Uttarakhand--Dehradun, Pauri, Uttarkashi, Tehri and Rudraprayag."

As per the police, "In these cases, the accused made the common people deposit money by luring and deceiving them in various ways, which was later embezzled. In one of these cases six accused have been arrested and sent to jail and the charge sheet against them has been sent to the Hon'ble Court, further investigation of which is being done by the CB-CID section, Dehradun."

Correspondence has been made to the Commissioner Garhwal and Commissioner Kumaon Division for information about the properties. After getting information about the properties, legal action will be taken to seize/auction them.

Necessary legal action is also being taken by the District Police in all the cases related to LUCC. (ANI)

