Bengaluru, April 7: In a major announcement, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has confirmed that the 2nd PUC or Class 12 results 2025 will be declared on April 8 at 12:30 PM. The result link will go live at 1:30 PM on the official websites at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The results will be declared by the Minister of School Education and Literacy at a press conference. Over six lakh students who appeared for the exams eagerly await their scores. PSEB Result 2025: Punjab Board Class 5th & 8th Results Likely Soon on pseb.ac.in, Know How To Download.

Students can check their results by entering their roll number, registration number, and captcha code. The results will display important details, including subject-wise marks and the overall passing status. As with previous years, the provisional online results will be followed by the issuance of original mark sheets, which students can collect from their respective schools. The board's announcement follows the release of the answer keys and model answers earlier this month. Meghalaya SSLC Result 2025: MBOSE Declares Class 10 Board Exam Results at megresults.nic.in and mboseresults.in, Know Steps To Check Score.

Steps to Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025:

Go to the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that says "Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025" and click on it.

A new page will open where you need to enter your roll number and registration number.

After entering the required information, click on the "Submit" button.

Your Karnataka 2nd PUC result will be displayed on the screen, including marks and passing status.

Take a printout or download the result for future reference.

Students should remember that the online result is provisional and should be cross-verified with the original mark sheet, which their respective schools will distribute. The Karnataka Board will issue the official mark sheets in the coming days. Students who pass the 2nd PUC exams will be eligible to apply for undergraduate courses in universities and colleges nationwide.

