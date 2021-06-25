Dehradun (Uttarakhand)[India], June 25 (ANI: Uttarakhand on Friday issued standard operating procedure (SOP) for the possible third wave of COVID-19 and Chief Secretary Om Prakash has directed the officials that an adequate number of oxygen beds, intensive care unit (ICU) and ventilators should be arranged in government hospitals of every district or nearby medical colleges.

He said that oxygen storage tanks should be provided in all government hospitals.

The Director-General Health Department has been directed to increase the number of paediatricians in hospitals and make comprehensive arrangements for their treatment.

The vaccination of children below 18 years of age should be completed at the earliest, Prakash said.

Apart from this, community health centres should be converted into COVID-19 care centres with a provision of ten beds in each COVID care centre. Also, the concerned officers are making a list of children in the age group 0 to 18 suffering from any other disease in every district in view of the possible third wave of the pandemic.

Giving instructions to the officials, the Chief Secretary said, in addition to the oxygen cylinders being received from the Central government, more cylinders should be purchased if required in the districts. "Oxygen storage tanks should be provided in every District Combined Hospital (DCH) and medical college," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)