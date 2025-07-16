Dehradun, July 16: Following the tragic road accident in the Muwani area of Pithoragarh district on Tuesday that claimed eight lives, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the state government would provide Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. This would be in addition to the ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which would be given to the next of kin of the deceased.

In a post on X, CM Dhami shared, "The condolence expressed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Pithoragarh road accident and the financial assistance provided from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund will offer strength to the grieving families in this difficult time. The state government will also provide Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. Our government stands firmly with the families of the deceased and is committed to providing every possible assistance to the injured." Pithoragarh Road Accident: 8 Killed, 5 Injured After Jeep Carrying Passengers Falls Into Deep Gorge in Uttarakhand (See Pics and Video).

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand and said that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the mishap. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM Narendra Modi," PMO said in a post on X. Pithoragarh Jeep Accident: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Mourns Loss of Lives in Tragic Road Accident.

Eight people were killed after a vehicle carrying 13 passengers met with an accident near the Suni bridge in Muwani town of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district, a police officer said on Tuesday. Pithoragarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Rekha Yadav confirmed the incident. "Eight people died after a vehicle carrying 13 people crashed near the Suni bridge in Muwani town. The police officials have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway," SP Yadav said.

