New Delhi, July 15: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday expressed grief over the tragic road accident in the Muwani area of Pithoragarh district that claimed eight lives. In a post on the social media platform X, the Chief Minister wrote, "The extremely sad news of a vehicle accident in the Muwani area of Pithoragarh district has been received. I pray to God that the souls of those who lost their lives in the accident find a place at His divine feet and that the grieving families are granted the strength to bear this immense pain." Pithoragarh Road Accident: 8 Killed, 5 Injured After Jeep Carrying Passengers Falls Into Deep Gorge in Uttarakhand (See Pics and Video).

CM Dhami further said that he has directed the district administration to ensure proper and timely treatment for the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery. Eight people were killed after a vehicle carrying 13 passengers met with an accident near the Suni bridge in Muwani town of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district, a police officer said on Tuesday. Karnataka Road Accident: Father, Son Among 3 Killed After Car Rams Into Retaining Wall on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway in Ramanagara.

जनपद पिथौरागढ़ के मुवानी क्षेत्र में वाहन के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने का अत्यंत दु:खद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दुर्घटना में दिवंगत हुए लोगों की आत्मा को श्रीचरणों में स्थान एवं शोक संतप्त परिजनों को यह असीम कष्ट सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। जिला प्रशासन को… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) July 15, 2025

Pithoragarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Rekha Yadav confirmed the incident and stated that a rescue operation is currently underway. "Eight people died after a vehicle carrying 13 people crashed near the Suni bridge in Muwani town. The police officials have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway," SP Yadav said.

