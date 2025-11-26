Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 26 (ANI): On the occasion of Constitution Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami administered the oath of the Preamble of the Constitution of India at a programme held on Wednesday at Police Lines, Dehradun, an official release said.

He also released the Prosecution Department's magazine. On this occasion, he extended greetings to everyone on Constitution Day and Law Day and paid a heartfelt tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

During the programme, the Chief Minister announced that financial assistance would be provided to the Prosecution Department to raise widespread awareness of the new criminal laws.

Support will also be given for the department's digitisation work. A system will be put in place to honour outstanding work in the Prosecution Department. Additionally, arrangements will be made to train prosecution officers in the various dialects spoken across the state.

The Chief Minister said that the prosecution service is an important pillar of our justice system, working to uphold truth and make the justice process transparent and effective. He noted that 26 November 1949 will always be remembered as a golden chapter in India's history, as it was on this day that the Constituent Assembly formally adopted the Constitution of India.

The observance of 26 November as Law Day began in 1979 through the efforts of renowned jurist Dr. L.M. Singhvi and the Supreme Court Bar Association. In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the historic decision to celebrate 26 November as Constitution Day at the national level, thereby paying proper tribute to all the makers of our Constitution.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, several historic steps are being taken to modernise, strengthen, and make India's justice system transparent and citizen-centric.

The implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 is a landmark initiative aligned with present-day needs. Extensive efforts are being made to ensure accessible, simple, and time-bound justice for the people.

Initiatives such as the e-Courts project, National Judicial Data Grid, fast-track special courts, swift justice mechanisms for crimes against women and children, the Mediation Bill, hearings through teleconferencing, and digital case management systems are bringing transformative changes to the justice system--making it more transparent, faster, and convenient.

Under the new laws, electronic and digital records have also been recognised as admissible evidence, making investigation and prosecution more reliable, scientific, and credible than before.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is continuously working to strengthen the justice system in Uttarakhand. To modernise the state's judicial infrastructure, new court buildings are being constructed and existing structures are being upgraded. The systems of digital courts, e-filing, and virtual hearings are being further strengthened.

Efforts are also being made to improve the quality of legal education, provide mentorship to young advocates, and create a safe and supportive environment for women lawyers. The state has taken several historic decisions, including enacting a strict anti-cheating law and implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). (ANI)

