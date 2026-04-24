Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh from the Chief Minister's discretionary fund to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic road accident in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district.

He also announced Rs 50,000 to seriously injured persons, said the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office.

Also Read | Churu Road Accident: 3 Killed, 5 Injured As SUV Catches Blaze After Collision With Truck in Rajasthan (Watch Video).

The accident took place on Thursday when a vehicle carrying 11 people went out of control and fell nearly 300 metres into a gorge near Nail on the Chamba-Koti road in Chamba block of Tehri Garhwal district.

According to officials, eight people died in the incident, while two injured passengers are undergoing treatment at District Hospital Baurari and are reported to be in stable condition.

Also Read | Paytm Payments Bank To Shut Operations After RBI Licence Cancellation.

"Due to the accident, two individuals sustained injuries, while eight lost their lives. The injured are stable, and post-mortem examinations are underway," said SDM Ghansali Alkesh Naudiyal.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 for the injured in the tragic road accident.In a post on X, the PMO said, "The loss of lives due to an accident in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand is saddening. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. May the injured recover at the earliest."

"An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in this mishap. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the PMO further said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)