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News INDIA Churu Road Accident: 3 Killed, 5 Injured As SUV Catches Blaze After Collision With Truck in Rajasthan (Watch Video) The victims were returning from a wedding when the accident occurred, Churu police said, adding that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash in Rajasthan. The incident took place on the Pilani–Sadulpur road under the jurisdiction of the Hamirwas police station.

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Three people were killed and five others seriously injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) caught fire following a collision with a dumper truck in Rajasthan’s Churu district on Thursday night. The victims were returning from a wedding when the accident occurred, police said, adding that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash. The incident took place on the Pilani–Sadulpur road under the jurisdiction of the Hamirwas police station.

According to officials, the victims were travelling in a Bolero vehicle registered in Churu when it rammed into a dumper truck. The impact of the collision reportedly triggered a fire in the SUV, trapping occupants inside and leading to multiple casualties. Rajasthan Road Tragedy: 3 Burnt Alive, 5 Critically Injured As SUV Catches Fire After Colliding With Dumper Truck in Churu (Watch Video).

Car Collides With Truck in Churu

STORY | 3 burnt alive, 5 injured as SUV catches fire after colliding with dumper truck in Rajasthan Three people were charred to death and five seriously injured when an SUV burst into flames after colliding with a dumper truck in Churu district of Rajasthan late Thursday night,… pic.twitter.com/LV47z9NpRy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 24, 2026

Casualties and Rescue Efforts

Local residents were among the first to respond, rushing to the scene and assisting in rescuing those trapped in both vehicles. The injured were transported to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment for serious injuries. Authorities confirmed that three occupants of the SUV died in the incident.

Identification Through DNA Testing

Police said the bodies of the deceased were severely charred, making immediate identification difficult. IPS officer Abhijit Patil stated that the identification process will be carried out using DNA testing, which has already been initiated. Rajasthan Road Accident: Container Truck Collides With LED Board on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Driver Feared Burnt Alive (Watch Video).

Traffic Disruption and Police Response

The accident caused significant traffic disruption along the route, with authorities diverting vehicles to ease congestion. Station House Officer Rai Singh Suthar said police teams were deployed to manage traffic and secure the area following the crash.

Investigation Underway

Police have launched an inquiry to determine the circumstances leading to the collision, including whether factors such as speed, visibility, or driver error played a role. No arrests have been made so far, and officials said further action will depend on the findings of the investigation.

Road accidents involving heavy vehicles remain a concern on highways and inter-district routes in Rajasthan, particularly during late hours when visibility is reduced. Authorities have repeatedly emphasised the need for cautious driving and adherence to safety norms to prevent such incidents.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (PTI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 08:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).