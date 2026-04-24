Paytm Payments Bank To Shut Operations After RBI Licence Cancellation

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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the licence of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd, directing it to cease banking operations with immediate effect. The regulator said the bank has sufficient funds to meet liabilities during the winding-down process, but will no longer be permitted to carry out banking activities.

The decision marks the culmination of a series of regulatory actions that began in 2022, when the RBI first imposed restrictions on the payments bank. The curbs were progressively tightened, and by 2024, the bank was barred from onboarding new customers and accepting fresh deposits due to ongoing supervisory concerns. RBI in ‘Wait and Watch’ Mode Amid West Asia Crisis, Says Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

RBI Shuts Down Paytm Payment Bank, Cites Governance and Compliance Issues

In its order, the RBI cited multiple violations and compliance failures as reasons for cancelling the licence. The regulator said the conduct of the bank’s affairs was not in the interests of depositors or the institution itself.

It also noted concerns over governance, stating that the character of the bank’s management was “prejudicial to depositors and public interest.” The RBI further concluded that allowing the bank to continue operations would serve no regulatory purpose, given repeated failures to meet licence conditions. Paytm Share Price Falls 2% Despite Solid Q3 Results as Investors Book Profits; Net Profit Reaches INR 225 Crore.

The action follows a structured regulatory process that unfolded over several years. Initial supervisory concerns in 2022 led to restrictions on key operations. These measures were intensified in 2024 after continued issues related to compliance and internal controls were flagged.

Over time, the RBI maintained that the bank had not adequately addressed repeated concerns, leading to the final decision to revoke its licence entirely.

With the licence cancellation, the payments bank will be required to wind down its operations under regulatory supervision. While it can no longer conduct banking business, the RBI has stated that existing funds are sufficient to settle liabilities during the closure process.

The move is expected to affect ongoing services linked to the payments bank, though the broader digital payments ecosystem of the parent group remains separate from the banking entity.

Payments banks in India were introduced to expand financial inclusion by allowing limited banking services such as deposits and payments, but not lending. These entities operate under strict regulatory conditions imposed by the RBI. The decision against Paytm Payments Bank Ltd represents one of the most significant regulatory actions in this segment to date.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (rbi.org.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 07:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).