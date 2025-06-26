Rescue Operation after an 18-seater bus fell into the Alaknanda river in Rudraprayag (Photo/ANI)

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India] June 26 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed grief over the Rudraprayag bus accident that so far has claimed one life, injuring seven others.

On Thursday, a tragic incident occurred in the Gholthir area of Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand, where an 18-seater bus lost control and plunged into the Alaknanda River.

In a post on his official account X, CM Dhami said, "The news of a tempo traveller falling into a river in Rudraprayag district is deeply tragic. Relief and rescue operations are being conducted on a war footing by SDRF and other rescue teams. I am in constant contact with the local administration regarding this matter. I pray to God for everyone's safety."

Following the incident, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team and police officials immediately rushed to the spot for a rescue operation.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has launched a search operation near the Srinagar Garhwal dam, approximately 40 kilometres from the accident site. Given the strong river currents, it's estimated that passengers from the bus might have been swept towards the dam.

According to IG Nilesh Anand Bharane, spokesperson for the Police Headquarters, there were 18 people on board the bus.

"A bus went out of control and fell into the Alaknanda river in Gholthir area of Rudraprayag district. As per information received so far, 18 people were on board the bus.", IG Nilesh Anand Bharane told ANI.

Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed that one person died in the accident, while seven others sustained injuries.

"One person has died and seven people have been injured after an 18-seater bus fell into the Alaknanda river in Gholthir of Rudraprayag district. Teams of SDRF, police and administration are present on the spot for the rescue operation," Pandey told ANI.

The police further informed that the nine injured passengers are being treated in the district hospital, and preparations are underway to airlift the seriously injured to AIIMS. (ANI)

